Bethany man faces charges of kidnapping, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bethany man faces several felonies after law enforcement responded to a report of a domestic assault in progress in the 500 block of South 15th Street in Bethany Sunday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Richard Gene Moad has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, first offense.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash only. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for May 26th.

A probable cause statement says Moad and a woman were arguing, and the woman went to an upstairs room to get away from Moad for a while. Moad allegedly came upstairs, slammed the door shut on the woman’s arm when she attempted to leave the room, and would not let the woman out of the room. After the woman was able to leave the room, the probable cause statement accuses Moad of chasing her downstairs, causing her to fall over a laundry basket, holding the door shut and trying to lock it to prevent her from getting out of the house, and stepping on the woman’s foot.

It was noted the woman had red marks on her right arm. Another man and several children who were witnesses were said to have described the incident as the woman did.

Related