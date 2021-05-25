Jessie Tabbert selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee

Reddit Share Pin Share 330 Shares

Jessie Tabbert, Financial Aid Advisor from Trenton, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for May. Jessie, an NCMC Alumni, has been employed at NCMC for three and a half years and holds an Associate in Arts degree.

Jessie strives to help students understand financial aid better and feel more comfortable with the process of financial aid, so it doesn’t seem so frightening or confusing. She recently assisted in creating electronic forms for the Financial Aid department and sees the next chapter in financial aid, including more electronic forms and electronic processing.

Jessie describes her job as rewarding, ever-changing, and challenging. “The family-oriented atmosphere is incredible here,” said Jessie. “I feel thankful for such great colleagues.”

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about employment opportunities, visit the North Central Missouri College website.

Related