Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to hear two requests at next meeting

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments will hear requests next month for a minor sub-division and a variance on a requirement for a sign.

Public hearings will be held at the Trenton City Hall the night of October 7th at 7 o’clock.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from Rae Jeanne Johnson Sterler for a minor subdivision on the property at 1803 Hunter Road.

The Board of Adjustments will hear a request from River of Life United Pentecostal Church for a 20 and a half square foot variance on the maximum requirement of 12 foot for a type two sign to be constructed on property at 1900 Hillcrest Drive.

