Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to hear two requests at next meeting

Local News September 11, 2019 KTTN News
Planning and zoning

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments will hear requests next month for a minor sub-division and a variance on a requirement for a sign.

Public hearings will be held at the Trenton City Hall the night of October 7th at 7 o’clock.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from Rae Jeanne Johnson Sterler for a minor subdivision on the property at 1803 Hunter Road.

The Board of Adjustments will hear a request from River of Life United Pentecostal Church for a 20 and a half square foot variance on the maximum requirement of 12 foot for a type two sign to be constructed on property at 1900 Hillcrest Drive.

Post Views: 22
Share2
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
2 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News