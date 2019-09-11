Old-Time Harvest Days set to run September 27 – 29 at Livingston County Fairgrounds

The Livingston County Steam and Gas Association will sponsor the 33rd Annual Old-Time Harvest Days at the Livingston County Fairgrounds later this month.

The event September 27th through 29th will include a garden tractor and tractor display as well as family-oriented exhibits and demonstrations. The featured tractor will be the John Deere M Series.

Friday, September 27th will be Kids’ Day from 8 to 3 o’clock. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform that night at 7 o’clock.

Saturday, September 28th will include antique appraisers on the grounds at 9 o’clock for a free appraisal, an apron/kitchen show at 10 o’clock, pedal pull for all ages at 10:30, quilt show at 11 o’clock, Parade of Power at 1 o’clock, and tractor rodeo at 7 o’clock.

Sunday will include a church service at 9 o’clock and quilt raffle at noon.

No drugs or alcohol will be allowed at the Livingston County Fairgrounds during Old-Time Harvest Days September 27th through 29th. There is no charge to exhibitors. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Camping on the grounds is available. Electric hookups cots $10.00 per day. Call Marie Hinnen to make camping reservations at 660-752-6499.

