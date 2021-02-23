Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission meeting regarding ordinance related to downtown apartments available on Zoom

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting regarding review of an ordinance section related to apartments over Downtown businesses will be available to the public on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89518915489.

The commission will hear the request from the City of Trenton involving Accessory Uses in Article 11 in Permissible Uses of Trenton City Code at the Trenton City Hall the night of March 1st at 7 o’clock.

City Administrator Ron Urton previously reported the request involves clarification to allow upstairs apartments in Downtown and leave the downstairs available for businesses.

