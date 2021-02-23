Bishop Hogan Memorial School to hold fundraising auction

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe is accepting donations for its annual fundraising auction. Merchandise, certificates, and services can be made for the event on April 17th.

The “Together We Rise”-themed event will be held virtually for the safety and well-being of participants. Online bidding will be accessible via computers or smartphones.

Bishop Hogan asks that auction items be submitted by March 17th, so they will be available for viewing before the sale. An auction committee member can pick up donations, or donations may be dropped off at the school.

Cash donations can also be made directly to the school. All donations are tax-deductible.

Money raised will go toward the day-to-day operating expenses of the school.

Contact the Bishop Hogan Memorial School for more information on the April 17th fundraising auction at 660-646-0705.

