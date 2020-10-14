Trenton Park Board accepts bid for rubber mulch material

The Trenton Park Board accepted the bid for rubber mulch material on the evening of Wednesday, October 14th. The bid was from Jelly Bean Rubber Mulch of New Orleans, Louisiana for $7,800. It was the only bid submitted.

Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the mulch was made of recycled rubber from businesses. He explained there is no wire in it. The majority of the pieces will be flat and not in chunks, which he said was good since it is being used for an ADA playground.

Park Board President Duane Helmandollar was absent, so Vice President Andy Cox presided over the meeting. Cox commented the material from Jelly Bean Rubber Mulch might be more expensive than tire material, but it was probably better quality and would likely not get as hot.

Board Member Curtis Crawford agreed that this type of material would be better than tire material because of the flat pieces.

Shockley noted the material will likely mat down.

He reported the Park Department has set up the border around the ADA playground. Excess sand was removed to get ready for the base for the sidewalk and rubber mulch.

Painting is finished at the pool. That included painting the area patched between the lap pool and slides.

Shockley said a barrier has been built around the inside of the backstop at Van Meter Park to raise the dirt level. Six loads of dirt were brought in for the infield to level it with the outfield to drain better. About six inches of black dirt was added throughout the infield.

Black dirt was also put where the old merry-go-round was at Moberly Park to level out that area.

The Park Board entered into a closed session for personnel.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares