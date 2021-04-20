Trenton Municipal Utilities to begin flushing of water system

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will begin flushing the water distribution system beginning Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and continuing for approximately two weeks.

The general area that will be flushed with be the entire area west of the railroad tracks. This is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which will be during the weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It is recommended to run the water for a short period of time to ensure that the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours. For any questions, contact the Water Treatment Plant 660-359-3211.

