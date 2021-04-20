Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory; two other advisories lifted

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil water advisory following repairs made Monday to a water main break.

Affected are the rural water customers on both sides of Highway 136. The advisory area extends from Princeton (at 65 and 136) east to the intersection of Highway 136 and Fireworks Avenue. The advisory also affects customers on Finch and Fireworks Avenue in Mercer County. The advisory to boil water is in effect until further notice.

The water district office for Mercer County, late Monday afternoon, lifted a precautionary boil advisory issued last week which then had affected rural customers northwest of Princeton including those on Derby and Emblem Road, Route FF, and Fernwood Place. The advisory is no longer in effect.

In a separate announcement, Laredo has lifted its precautionary boil advisory from the weekend following water tower maintenance work.

