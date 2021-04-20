Brookfield man facing charges of assault and armed criminal action

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Brookfield resident accused of swinging a broken bottle at another person in the 300 block of Sanford Street in Brookfield on April 19 faces charges.

Twenty-year-old Gabriel Michael Donovan has been charged in Linn County with the felonies of second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

A probable cause statement from Brookfield Police Officer Austin Lucky reports a video showed Donovan in the street yelling at a 46-year-old man, telling the man to fight with him, and calling the man names. Donovan is accused of swinging the bottle multiple times at the man, aiming for the man’s neck and chest area. Donovan is also accused of pushing the man with his free hand. Lucky notes he observed a red mark on the right side of the man’s face.

The man reportedly advised that the incident started because Donovan was having problems with the man’s son, and the man told him to stop on Facebook Messenger.

Related