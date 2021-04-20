Grundy County Commission accepts proposal for 911 recorder license

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Commission accepted a proposal and applied for funding on April 20th.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the proposal was for a 911 recorder license from Command 1 for $3,600. The commission applied for annual state funding for the local emergency planning commission of approximately $2,600.

The Grundy County Commission had a conference call with Attorney Ivan Schraeder about the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Streambank Stabilization project near the Thompson River Bridge on Highway 6. They are drafting a memorandum of understanding with the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation for the project.

RenoDry is installing one unit each in the courthouse and prosecuting attorney’s office to remove moisture and salt from the foundations of the buildings.

