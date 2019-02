Trenton Municipal Utilities is accepting bids for pole and pad mount transformers.

Bids will be accepted at Trenton City Hall until the afternoon of March 13th at 2 o’clock. Specifications and more information can be obtained by contacting Electric Distribution Supervisor Mark Newton at 660-359-2315.

TMU reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of TMU.