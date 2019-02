The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education has approved hiring a Carrollton man for the seventh through 12th-grade Principal position for the 2019-2020 school year.

William Dow was hired during a closed session Wednesday evening. He will replace Randy Huffman, who has been the seventh through 12th-grade Principal for 14 years.

Grundy R-5 reports Dow has been in education for 11 years and is in his third year as the kindergarten through 12th-grade Principal for the Tina-Avalon School District.