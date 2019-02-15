Pleasant View R-6 Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff gave a report on snow make-up days during the Board of Education meeting Thursday evening.

Make up days for Pleasant View will include February 18th, April 22nd, and others at the end of the school year. The last day of school is now scheduled for May 22nd. Secretary Brenda Allnut says Pleasant View has missed 13 days of school so far this school year.

The calendar for the next school year was approved. The first day of school for 2019-2020 will be August 21st, and the last day will be May 8th, 2020.

The board approved new programs to be purchased for the next school year. One program is Tyler SIS Fin for the school’s new accounting program. The initial purchase price is $17,350, and most of the cost is for training. The second year’s annual price will be $1,250.

The other approved purchase was the implementation of Sped Track for the special education program for five years at a cost of $3,000 for the first year, $1,025 for the second, $1,050 for the third, $1,075 for the fourth, and $1,105 for the fifth.

Bank bids were reviewed for the 2019-2020 school year with approval given to BTC Bank of Trenton beginning July 1st. Health insurance for next school year was also discussed.

The board approved continuing with the Ozark Schools Benefits Association Consortium with a rate increase of 7.25%.

A closed session was held regarding personnel.