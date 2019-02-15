Family and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled host cooking class

Fifteen individuals with disabilities attended the first cooking class of the year for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County on Thursday.

FFDD Executive Director Kayla Graham says students learned how to make a healthy, easy, and cost-efficient snack. The class made lunch meat rollups with dressing and cheese and decorated Valentine’s Day cookies.

Graham planned and directed the class along with volunteers Denise Thomas, Mary Sue McCullough, Karen Glenn, Lynette Hughson, and Addisyn Wehar.