Highway patrol arrest two area men

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in area counties.

Forty-six-year-old Brent Adams of Jamesport was arrested in Daviess County Friday evening. He was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. He was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

The Patrol also arrested 32-year-old Daniel Clinkenbeard of Unionville in Putnam County Saturday and accused him of driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Putnam County Jail on a 12-hour hold.