Trenton Municipal Utilities is accepting bids for abatement of hazardous materials including asbestos at the Trenton water plant.

Bids will be accepted at Trenton City Hall until 2 o’clock on the afternoon of April 25th. Bid packets are to be sealed and labeled water treatment plant abatement bid.

Specifications and more information can be obtained from Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender at city hall or from Water Plant Supervisor Steve Reid.