The Route BB bridge over Rooks Branch has been a pathway for motorists since 1955.

A bridge deck replacement project will be led by contractors from Chester Bross Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation. Crews plan to close the bridge Monday, April 8, 2019, with a planned reopening in mid-June.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure and all work is weather permitting with schedules subject to change.