State Farm agent to make donation to “Backpack Buddies” program for each quote on coverage

A Trenton business has announced a promotion to help raise additional money to finance the weekend nutrition food program called “Backpack Buddies.”

The office of State Farm Insurance Agent Mitch Liberty says it will make a $10.00 donation to Backpack Buddies for each quote on auto, fire, or life insurance coverage. If the individual currently has policies with the agent, they are to request a quote on an additional policy.

Individuals calling or stopping in the State Farm office in Trenton are asked to mention “Quotes for Good” and Backpack Buddies.

The Backpack Buddies program is offered to eligible school children at Trenton and other schools in Grundy County during the school year. For information on the Backpack Buddies, contact the coordinator Ginny Wikoff in Trenton. The program is offered through the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County.