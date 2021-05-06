Trenton man thrown from motorcycle after being struck by car on 9th Street

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton man sustained injuries when he was thrown off a motorcycle after a car struck the bike on Wednesday, May 5. A Trenton woman was issued a summons for careless and imprudent driving.

Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Dewayne May was taken by air ambulance to a hospital. Seventy-one-year-old Theresa Mae Cox refused medical care for what were called minor injuries.

The car traveled west on Ninth Street before turning south towards Kitty, striking the motorcycle that was traveling east on Ninth. The car received moderate damage, and the motorcycle had extensive damage.

Witness Lora Ann Vencill of Trenton was in the US Bank drive-through facing south. She told police that she observed the car on Ninth Street turning south towards Kitty before striking the motorcycle. She said May flew off the motorcycle and landed about 20 feet away.

Witness Allen Dean Burrows of Trenton said he was at Ninth and Kitty facing north when he observed the car turning south towards Kitty and striking the motorcycle.

Offices with the Trenton Police Department report that the investigation is continuing.

