Livingston County Sheriff’s Department begins move to police department building

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on May 6 began the move to the south part of the Chillicothe Police Department building. Sheriff

Steve Cox says the move is to be completed by May 10th. The sheriff’s office’s administrative office will remain closed until May 17th. To access the sheriff’s office at that time, enter through the north door of the Chillicothe Police Department building.

The phone number will remain the same for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 o’clock. Call dispatch after hours at 660-646-2121 or 911 for any emergency.

Cox notes officers will still be on patrol and helping citizens. Normal patrol services will not be impacted by the move.

