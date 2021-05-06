Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that Hy-Vee KidsFit is launching free health and wellness solutions to help kids stay active and healthy at home this summer.

Parents can sign up for the free Hy-Vee KidsFit Club through May 15 to receive Hy-Vee’s Summer of Fun Box. The Summer of Fun Box is filled with Hy-Vee dietitian-approved snacks, a bookmark for reading challenges, exclusive coupons, Hy-Vee KidsFit giveaways, and a summer activity book with monthly themed challenges that will encourage healthy lifestyles throughout the summer. KidsFit Club families can pick up their Summer of Fun Box at their local Hy-Vee store June 4-6. Families can also complete three challenges for additional prizes throughout the summer to continue building healthy habits.

In addition to the Summer of Fun box, Hy-Vee KidsFit is offering free, digital resources to help kids stay active and healthy at home this summer, including:

Following along with KidsFit At-Home videos to make moving and fueling kid-friendly.

Building consistency in health through monthly challenges, education, and kid-friendly recipes in the KidsFit Club

Fun games and education that encourage consistent healthy habits through the Hy-Vee KidsFit mobile app

Engaging with other health-focused fun to support physical, emotional, and mental wellness on Hy-Vee KidsFit’s social media pages to earn rewards. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok



Hy-Vee KidsFit is an at-home program that has promoted health, exercise, and nutrition among kids and families since 2015. To learn more about Hy-Vee KidsFit, sign up to receive the Summer of Fun box, join the Hy-Vee KidsFit Club or to receive a free downloadable wellness kit, visit the Hy-Vee KidsFit website.

