Trenton man injured in crash near Pattonsburg

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained moderate injuries when the car he drove collided head-on with a pickup truck one mile west of Pattonsburg on Tuesday morning.

An ambulance transported 35-year-old Kyle Graves to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Pickup driver 86 year old Thomas Lambert of Pattonsburg was reported as not injured.

The car traveled east on Elmwood Avenue before it came over a hill crest about a tenth of a mile east of 151st Street and collided with the front of the westbound truck. The car spun off the south side of the road and came to rest on its wheels facing northwest, totaled. The pickup ran off the north side of the road and came to rest on its wheels facing west with moderate damage.

The Patrol notes Graves wore a seat belt, but Lambert did not. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

