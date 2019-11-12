Trenton man injured in crash near Pattonsburg

Local News November 12, 2019November 12, 2019 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton man sustained moderate injuries when the car he drove collided head-on with a pickup truck one mile west of Pattonsburg on Tuesday morning.

An ambulance transported 35-year-old Kyle Graves to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Pickup driver 86 year old Thomas Lambert of Pattonsburg was reported as not injured.

The car traveled east on Elmwood Avenue before it came over a hill crest about a tenth of a mile east of 151st Street and collided with the front of the westbound truck. The car spun off the south side of the road and came to rest on its wheels facing northwest, totaled. The pickup ran off the north side of the road and came to rest on its wheels facing west with moderate damage.

The Patrol notes Graves wore a seat belt, but Lambert did not. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Post Views: 70
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News