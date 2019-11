The South Harrison Booster Club and Green Hills Insurance, LLC of Bethany will host a tailgate meal before the South Harrison football team hosts Putnam County in the district championship game.

The proceeds from the meal at the school in Bethany Friday evening starting at 5:30 will go to the South Harrison Athletic Booster Club to support future student athletic projects.

The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips, cookies, and drinks.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares