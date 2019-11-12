Fire destroys home east of Bethany

A house located approximately one mile east of Bethany is considered to be a total loss after a fire on Monday afternoon and evening.

Bethany Fire Chief David Kinnison reports tankers had to be used to bring water to the residence on U. S. Highway 136 owned by Alan Guernsey because there were no water hydrants available.

Firefighters had problems with using water faster than it was brought and with water freezing. Three fire departments assisted Bethany: Cainsville, North Harrison, and Pattonsburg.

No injuries were reported, and Kinnison is unsure if the Red Cross or others are providing the occupants assistance.

The cause of Monday’s fire is undetermined, and the Bethany Fire Department was on the scene for approximately six hours.

