Trenton man facing two felony and one misdemeanor drug charge after arrest on Friday

Two felony counts and one misdemeanor charge have been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court after an arrest made on Friday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Timothy Nguyen of Trenton has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while revoked or suspended.

The court information listed the controlled substance as methamphetamine and the drug paraphernalia was described as a glass pipe.

Bond is $7,500 cash and Nguyen is to appear October 13th in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

