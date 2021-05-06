Trenton man facing charges after alleged DWI incident on Highway 6

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on Highway 6 in Grundy County on May 4th.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 40-year-old Cole Wright was arrested May 5 and has been charged with the felonies of aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated, driving while revoked/suspended, and resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony. He also faces misdemeanors of car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely, fail to signal/gave an improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, fail to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, owner-operated a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility—second/subsequent offense, and fail to stop for a stop sign at a stop line/before crosswalk./point nearest intersection.

Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on May 11th.

Court documents accuse Wright of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett considers him an aggravated offender in that he pleaded guilty to DWI in Clay County in January 2017, in Platte County in June 2008, and Clinton County in September 2008.

Wright is accused of operating a motor vehicle during a time when his operator’s license was revoked. He was previously convicted of driving while revoked in Platte County in August 2006 and Clay County in January 2007. He was also previously convicted of DWI in Grundy County in June 2015 and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license in Grundy County in August 2020.

Wright is also accused of resisting arrest by using physical force in that he refused to cooperate, pulled away, and verbally stated he was not going to comply. Other allegations include following another vehicle more closely than was reasonably safe, failing to signal when turning, failing to drive on the right half of the road, operating a motor vehicle on which financial responsibility was not maintained, and failing to stop at an intersection marked with a stop sign.

