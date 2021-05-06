Audio: Baccalaureate held for Trenton High School seniors on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Trenton R-9 Instructor Jon Guthrie brought the message at the baccalaureate for Trenton High School seniors on May 5th.

Guthrie encouraged the graduates to transform the world and said those going to college would have opportunities there to join church and service groups.

Guthrie said the graduates would also have opportunities to transform their community.

Seniors were also encouraged to transform their families in Christ.

May 5th’s baccalaureate also included a performance by seniors in the Gold Rush choir and several students speaking.

