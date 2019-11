In an Associate Division of court appearance before Special Judge Jay Hemenway from Harrison County, a Trenton resident waived a preliminary hearing on two felony counts.

Scott Keith is charged with child molestation involving a youth less than 14 years old. Bond was reset at $250,000 cash pending his next appearance in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 12th.

Online court information shows the alleged incidents took place on June 26, 2019.

