Driver stopped speeding 107 mph on Highway 36

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a driver was cited after a vehicle was checked going 107 miles per hour on Highway 36 in Livingston County on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki were returning to Chillicothe after checking something in the eastern part of the county when the deputy checked the Ford Mustang on Highway 36 in a 65 mile per hour zone near LIV 255.

No arrest was made, so the name of the driver was not released. At 107 miles per hour, a vehicle and its occupants move at a velocity of 156.933 feet per second.

