Milan Elks to serve free meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas

The Milan Elks will serve free meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Spokesperson Lee VanDusseldorp says turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, rolls, and desserts will be served at the lodge November 28th and December 25th from 11 to 1 o’clock.

Elks members and volunteers will start delivering meals at 10 o’clock to locations within about 15 miles of Milan. Anyone who would like to volunteer to deliver meals should come to the Elks Lodge by 10 o’clock.

While the meals will be free, donations will be accepted for the Senior Center in Milan.

Contact the Milan Elks Lodge to request meal deliveries for Thanksgiving and/or Christmas at 660-265-3052.

