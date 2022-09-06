Trenton man arrested on warrant for probation violation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on September 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation.

Thirty-seven-year-old Cody James Burchett’s original charges included the felonies of resisting arrest, detention or stopping by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, and driving while revoked or suspended. Another original charge was a misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

His bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 8th.

Burchett is accused of resisting arrest on an active parole warrant in February by fleeing on a moped while driving while suspended, driving on sidewalks at the North Central Missouri College campus, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, failing to stop at stop signs, and creating a substantial risk of injury to any persons. He is also accused of operating a motor vehicle on Ninth Street during a time when his operator’s license was suspended. Burchett also reportedly operated a motor vehicle on multiple roads in a careless and imprudent manner by running stop signs, driving the wrong way on one-way streets, sliding in the snow, losing control, and crashing.

The court information indicates Burchett was convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in July 2018 of resisting arrest and obstructing government operation, in October 2018 of felony third-degree assault involving a special victim and felony first-degree stalking, and in October 2017 of a violation of an order of protection.