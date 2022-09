Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company has announced service awards for employees.

Duane Helmandollar of Trenton has 40 years of service. Those with 10 years of service are Jaron Rhea of Princeton, Frank Pagliai of Chillicothe, and Charles Jones of Trenton. Those with five years of service are Sev Barron of Chula, Jordin Curtis of Trenton, and James Dannatt of Trenton.

Trenton Coca-Cola has 24 employees operating six routes, a sales center, and a warehouse.