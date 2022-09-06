Obituary & Services: Charles Edward Bunnell

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Charles Bunnell, 62, of Centerville, Iowa, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Charles Edward Bunnell was born in Nevada, Iowa, on May 28, 1960, the son of Floyd and Anna (Bartmess) Bunnell. He grew up in Nevada and Colorado, Iowa, and then moved to Centerville in the early 1980s. Charles worked in scrap metal as well as doing custodial and maintenance work at Joe’s Service Station and the Centerville Public Schools. He also worked at Arby’s restaurant at one time. Charles was a certified small engine mechanic. He liked to camp whether in a camper or tent and he camped at various locations. He was also a great hand at the barbeque. Charles loved to cook for his family and would often go overboard with preparations, especially on holidays. His specialty was the pies he baked.

Charles is survived by three children: Charlie Bunnell of Centerville, Iowa, Joshawa (Audra) Bunnell of Corydon, Iowa, and Rose Bunnell of Bolingbrook, Illinois. His surviving grandchildren are Melody Bunnell, Xander Bunnell, Sage Bunnell, Brihleigh Bunnell, and Emilia Dunsbergen. Charles is also survived by three brothers, Thomas Bunnell of Brookfield, Missouri, Lonnie Bunnell of Unionville, Missouri, and Terry Bartmess of Centerville, Iowa; and three sisters, Anna Collins of Seymour, Iowa, Angel Hines of Clarence, Missouri, and Kaylaine Bunnell of Ottumwa, Iowa.

Charles was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacey Bunnell; his parents; three brothers, Dwaine Bunnell, Vince Bunnell, and Larry Bunnell; and two sisters, Mary Bunnell and Karen Bunnell.

Funeral services for Charles Bunnell will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville, Missouri at 2:00 pm Friday, September 9, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Burnett Cemetery south of Unionville.