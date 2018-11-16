Trenton man arrested on multiple felony charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Thursday on two felony charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Terry Michael Delauder, Junior has been charged with resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court November 27th.

Court documents accuse Delauder of fleeing at a high rate of speed knowing Deputy Tyler Anderson of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a lawful stop of the vehicle Delauder operated. He is also accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.