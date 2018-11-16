Salvador Hernandez of Gallatin facing additional charges of rape, attempted rape and prostitution

A Gallatin resident charged with the felonies of first-degree sodomy, second-degree kidnapping, and third-degree assault in Daviess County in October now faces additional charges.

Online court information shows Salvador Hernandez has also been charged with felony first-degree rape or attempted rape as well as misdemeanor patronizing prostitution—18 years old and older and fourth-degree assault.

Bond on the recent felony charge is $300,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for those charges in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court Tuesday, November 20th.

Hernandez appeared in court Friday, November 16 on the original felony charges. The court took up Hernandez’s motion to set or reduce bond, which the state opposed. The court heard arguments and took the motion under advisement. Bond in the case was originally denied and the case was continued to November 30th.

A probable cause statement accused Hernandez of having deviate sexual intercourse with a confidential victim who was incapacitated at the time and incapable of giving consent. The victim was also reportedly restrained.