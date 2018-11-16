MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of November 19, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of November 19 – 25 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

MoDOT will halt most temporary lane closures throughout the state at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 21, to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Thanksgiving holiday. They will resume again Monday morning, Nov. 26.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Striping from the Iowa state line to Route 111, Nov. 19 – 21

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, Nov. 19 – 21

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Nov. 19 – 21

Buchanan County

Route JJ – Drainage work at Dittemore Road, Nov. 19 – 20

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pedestrian crossing improvement project at Faraon Street and U.S. Route 36, Nov. 19 – 21

Carroll County

Route 10 – Resurfacing project from Route FF to Business U.S. 65 near Carrollton, Nov. 19 – 21

Harrison County

I-35 – Shoulder work from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, Nov. 19 – 21

Holt County

I-29 – Pavement repair southbound from U.S. Route 159 to U.S. Route 59, Nov. 19 – 21

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from Route FF to Route 5, Nov. 19

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from Route 139 to the Macon County line, Nov. 19 – 20

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from Route 11 to U.S. Business Route 36, Nov. 19 – 20. This will include overnight lane closures.

Nodaway County

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 246 to Missouri-Taylor Street (100th Street Road), Nov. 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 290th Street to Galaxy Road, Nov. 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route 139 – Shoulder work and striping from the Iowa state line to Route 6 (Sullivan County), Nov. 19 – 21

Sullivan County

Route 139 – Shoulder work and striping from the Iowa state line (Putnam County) to Route 6, Nov. 19 – 21

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. For more information, visit the project’s web page at https://www.modot.org/worth-county-route-yy-bridge-replacement-over-middle-fork-grand-river

Route W – Shoulder work, Nov. 19 – 20

Route 46 – Shoulder work, Nov. 21