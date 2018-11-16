Two injured in crash near Novinger

The occupants of two vehicles were injured Thursday evening in an accident that happened in western Adair County mile to the west of Novinger.

The highway patrol reports a car driven by 40-year-old Yannick Itombo of Kirksville was eastbound on Highway 6, overtaking vehicles on a hillcrest when it collided with the side of a pickup as the car attempted to merge back into the lane of traffic.

A passenger, 21-year-old Yannick Kololo of Kirksville received moderate injuries. The pickup driver was 38-year-old Tracie Waley of Novinger. Her passenger, 28-year-old Rossy Sefu of Kirksville, received minor injuries. Both of the injured occupants were taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Hospital in Kirksville.

The report noted all occupants were using seatbelts during the crash at 6:13 Thursday evening. The car was demolished, the truck had moderate damage and the two drivers were not reported hurt.

Assisting the highway patrol were Adair County Sheriff’s Department, the rural fire department, and first responders.