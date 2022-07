Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man last week.

Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart has been charged with the July 21st possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. He’s also charged with driving while his license was revoked or suspended and having no proof of maintaining financial responsibility on a motor vehicle.

Bond is $15,000 pending Swigart’s appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.