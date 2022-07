Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The children’s musical HATS was presented Saturday night in Trenton.

The president of the sponsoring organization, Dan Maxey, discusses how the event was received by the public.

The next Arts Alive presentation is the play, Harvey. Maxey reports rehearsals by the cast of Harvey begin tonight at 6 pm:

The play, Harvey, is to be presented on September 23rd and 24th at the Hoover Theatre in the Jewett Norris Library in Trenton.