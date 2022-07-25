Obituary & Services: Carol Thomas

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A former Trenton resident and employee in the business office of KTTN, Carol Thomas, died Thursday at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She was 88 and a resident of Kearney.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 70 years, Frank Thomas of the home, son and daughter Larry Thomas, and Robbie Thomas of Liberty.

After moving from Trenton, Frank and Carol Thomas lived in Liberty, then retired to a farm near Albany, before moving to Kearney in 2019 to be closer to their family.

A celebration of life of Carol Maxine Thomas will be held on Sunday, July 31st at 3 pm at the Park Lawn Northland Chapel on Highway 291 at Liberty. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St Jude Children’s Hospital in care of the funeral home.