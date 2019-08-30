Trenton man arrested on child endangerment allegation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Thursday on s child endangerment allegation.

Thirty-nine-year-old Mark Bottcher has been charged with misdemeanor second degree endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is $3,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court September 10th.

Court documents accuse Bottcher of acting in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life and body or health of two children younger than 17 years old by using a drill and screw to lock them in a room. He is also accused of pushing the door into one of the children after taking out the screw, which caused facial injuries and a foot injury.