Trenton High School presents awards and scholarships to seniors on Wednesday evening

Numerous awards and scholarships were presented to Trenton High School seniors on Wednesday night.

The complete list of awards and honors can be accessed via THIS LINK, which is a PDF file that will open in a new window.

The complete list is also listed below but may not format properly on your device depending on what you use to view this article.

Class of 2022 Scholarship Recipients Trenton High School

Scholarship Name of Recipient North Central Missouri College – Board of Trustees and Foundation Scholarships Chandler Lynch, Addie Michael, Alaina Overton, Jillian Simpson, Mallory Sole Claude M. & Nadine Eckert Scholarship Lilly Berti, Teya Cooksey, Harley Hall, Shelby Williams Phil Hauck & Carl & Louise Roda Scholarship Kaylor Farris Everett & Hazel Frey Memorial Scholarship Chandler Lynch Lynn Freeman Scholarship Joseph Pattison Donald & Letha Mack Woodard Gracyn Rongey Sarah Joe Alden-Brown & Thomas V. Brown Scholarship Rebecca Urich BTC Area Youth Benefit Corp Everfi Scholarship Morgan King BTC Bank President’s Memorial Scholarship Gracyn Rongey Robert Bailey Memorial Scholarship Gavin King-Hardin THS Alumni Foundation Scholarship Morgan King Shelter Insurance Scholarship Haven Burress Loughead Memorial Scholarship Jenna Reeter Linda Crooks Educational Scholarship Caleb Johnson Trenton Lions Club Scholarship Marianne Atup, Dakota Polk Cara McClellan Agency, LLC – American Family Insurance Scholarship Haven Burress, Chandler Lynch Kadyn McClellan Memorial Scholarship Fund Gracyn Rongey DAR Good Citizen Award Gracyn Rongey Grand River Mutual Networks Scholarship Colton Roy MFA Ag Scholarship Hannah Bowe, Rebecca Urich MFA Propane and Refined Fuels Kaci Persell Julia Louise Williams Key Welborn Memorial Scholarship Colton Roy Noah Lewis Memorial Scholarship Caleb Johnson Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Haven Burress Missouri Bankers Foundation Scholarship Kaci Persell Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri Haven Burress Trenton Masonic Lodge Scholarship Katherine Markell, Dakota Polk Cindy Gott Memorial Scholarship Haven Burress, Chandler Lynch Trenton Kiwanis Club Haven Burress, Rebecca Urich Earl Collins Foundation Scholarship Morgan King United States Marine Scholastic Excellence Award Kaci Persell United States Marine Distinguished Athlete Award Caleb Johnson Drew Dolan Memorial Scholarship Harley Hall R.P. Hill Memorial Award Kaci Persell Ryan Bosley Memorial Scholarship Trager Leeper Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #919/Joseph L. Norton Scholarship Rebecca Urich George Washington Carver Awards Marianne Atup, Hannah Bowe, Chandler Lynch, Kaci Persell, Gracyn Rongey, and Mallory Sole American Citizen Award Caleb Johnson Trenton Coca-Cola Scholarship to NCMC Gracyn Rongey, Caleb Johnson Hamilton Family Endowment Fund for Excellence Scholarship Marianne Atup Merle & Harold Ebbe Scholarship to NCMC Chandler Lynch John T. Belcher Memorial Scholarship Morgan King Thomas M. Paul Memorial Scholarship Fund Marianne Atup Mollie J. and Nelson G. Allen Scholarship Fund Haven Burress Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Jesse Huber-Bethards, Jenna Reeter, and Rebecca Urich Ray-Carroll County Grain Growers Scholarship Fund Jesse Huber-Bethards Military Order of the Purple Heart Scholarship Mallory Sole and Shelby Williams Missouri Scholars 100 “Honorable Mention” Kaci Persell Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation Access Extra Scholarship Marianne Atup, Teya Cooksey, Mallory Sole Grand River Technical School Certificates of Completion and Tech Prep Certification Auto Service Technology Richard Burkeybile, Jonathan Dryer, Dakota Polk, Raife Sampson, and Blake Yerington Career & Technical Education Certification Entry Level Automotive Technician. Jonathan Dryer Industrial Welding Jesse Huber Bethards Grand River Technical School – Director’s Scholarship Jesse Huber-Bethards Missouri Higher Education Academic Scholarship –Bright Flight Colton Roy President’s Award for Educational Excellence Marianne Atup, Lilly Berti, Hannah Bowe, Jaica Clark, Caleb Johnson, Morgan King, Chandler Lynch, Katherine Markell, Addie Michael, Alaina Overton, Kaci Persell, Gracyn Rongey, Colton Roy, Jillian Simpson, Mallory Sole, and Shaylise Westerhof Sue Ann Opler Foundation Scholarship Colton Roy Art Awards Haven Burress, Mallory Sole, Shay Westerhof, Grundy Electric’s Washington DC Youth Leadership Scholarship Colton Roy Murphy Memorial Trust Scholarship Hannah Bowe Laredo Lions Club Hannah Bowe, Rebecca Urich Phi Theta Kappa at NCMC Shelby Williams Student Council Scholarship Addie Michael FTA Scholarship Morgan King Anonymous Scholarship Kaylor Farris, Donnie Gilbertson, Harley Hall, Joseph Pattison, and Jillian Simpson Missouri State University Provost Scholarship Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation Scholarship and A+ Scholarship Jaica Clark Missouri State University Board of Governor’s Scholarship Jillian Simpson Missouri State University Promise Scholarship Trager Leeper Park University Hundley-Volkder Scholarship Trustee’s Scholarship Mallory Sole Northwest Missouri State University – Distinguished Scholar Distinguished Scholar Secondary Scholarship Northwest A+ Scholarship Hunt-Porter Scholarship Morgan King Northwest Missouri State University – Distinguished Scholar Kaci Persell University of Missouri Mizzou Alumni MIZ Legacy – Mizzou Scholars Award Bright Flight Scholarship CAFNR Scholarship Orscheln Farm & Home Scholarship State FFA Officer Scholarship Colton Roy University of Missouri Curators Scholar Award Marianne Atup Southwest Baptist University The Dutile Scholars Award The Provost’s Scholar Award Hannah Bowe William Woods University Opportunity Scholarship LEAD Award Addie Michael UMKC Scholarship Jonin Villacampa Opportunity Scholarship Connor Littleton Certificate of Completion of the Upward Bound Program at North Central Missouri College Kaylor Farris, Harley Hall, Dakota Polk, Jillian Simpson Women’s Western Golf Scholarship Marianne Atup Doug Harper Memorial Scholarship Chandler Lynch MSHSAA Award of Excellence Morgan King, Trevor Murphy C.F. Russell Award Chandler Lynch, Caleb Johnson 3 Sport Athlete Award Morgan King, Trevor Murphy Softball Scholarship to NCMC Gracyn Rongey Softball Scholarship to Park University Shay Westerhof Softball Scholarship to John Wood Community College Jenna Reeter