Trenton High School presents awards and scholarships to seniors on Wednesday evening

Local News May 12, 2022 KTTN News
Photo of Trenton High School building with the sign "Trenton High School" or THS
Numerous awards and scholarships were presented to Trenton High School seniors on Wednesday night.

The complete list of awards and honors can be accessed via THIS LINK, which is a PDF file that will open in a new window.

The complete list is also listed below but may not format properly on your device depending on what you use to view this article.

 

Class of 2022 Scholarship Recipients Trenton High School

Scholarship

Name of Recipient

North Central Missouri College – Board of Trustees and Foundation Scholarships

Chandler Lynch, Addie Michael, Alaina Overton, Jillian Simpson, Mallory Sole

Claude M. & Nadine Eckert Scholarship

Lilly Berti, Teya Cooksey, Harley Hall, Shelby Williams

Phil Hauck & Carl & Louise Roda Scholarship

Kaylor Farris

Everett & Hazel Frey Memorial Scholarship

Chandler Lynch

Lynn Freeman Scholarship

Joseph Pattison

Donald & Letha Mack Woodard

Gracyn Rongey

Sarah Joe Alden-Brown & Thomas V. Brown Scholarship

Rebecca Urich

BTC Area Youth Benefit Corp Everfi Scholarship

Morgan King

BTC Bank President’s Memorial Scholarship

Gracyn Rongey

Robert Bailey Memorial Scholarship

Gavin King-Hardin

THS Alumni Foundation Scholarship

Morgan King

Shelter Insurance Scholarship

Haven Burress

Loughead Memorial Scholarship

Jenna Reeter

Linda Crooks Educational Scholarship

Caleb Johnson

Trenton Lions Club Scholarship

Marianne Atup, Dakota Polk

Cara McClellan Agency, LLC – American Family Insurance Scholarship

Haven Burress, Chandler Lynch

Kadyn McClellan Memorial Scholarship Fund

Gracyn Rongey

DAR Good Citizen Award

Gracyn Rongey

Grand River Mutual Networks Scholarship

Colton Roy

MFA Ag Scholarship

Hannah Bowe, Rebecca Urich

MFA Propane and Refined Fuels

Kaci Persell

Julia Louise Williams Key Welborn Memorial Scholarship

Colton Roy

Noah Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Caleb Johnson

Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

Haven Burress

Missouri Bankers Foundation Scholarship

Kaci Persell

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri

Haven Burress

Trenton Masonic Lodge Scholarship

Katherine Markell, Dakota Polk

Cindy Gott Memorial Scholarship

Haven Burress, Chandler Lynch

Trenton Kiwanis Club

Haven Burress, Rebecca Urich

Earl Collins Foundation Scholarship

Morgan King

United States Marine Scholastic Excellence Award

Kaci Persell

United States Marine Distinguished Athlete Award

Caleb Johnson

Drew Dolan Memorial Scholarship

Harley Hall

R.P. Hill Memorial Award

Kaci Persell

Ryan Bosley Memorial Scholarship

Trager Leeper

Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #919/Joseph L. Norton Scholarship

Rebecca Urich

George Washington Carver Awards

Marianne Atup, Hannah Bowe, Chandler Lynch, Kaci Persell, Gracyn Rongey, and Mallory Sole

American Citizen Award

Caleb Johnson

Trenton Coca-Cola Scholarship to NCMC

Gracyn Rongey, Caleb Johnson

Hamilton Family Endowment Fund for Excellence Scholarship

Marianne Atup

Merle & Harold Ebbe Scholarship to NCMC

Chandler Lynch

John T. Belcher Memorial Scholarship

Morgan King

Thomas M. Paul Memorial Scholarship Fund

Marianne Atup

Mollie J. and Nelson G. Allen Scholarship Fund

Haven Burress

Missouri State Fair

Youth in Agriculture Scholarship

Jesse Huber-Bethards, Jenna Reeter, and Rebecca Urich

Ray-Carroll County Grain Growers Scholarship Fund

Jesse Huber-Bethards

Military Order of the Purple Heart Scholarship

Mallory Sole and Shelby Williams

Missouri Scholars 100

Honorable Mention”

Kaci Persell

Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation Access Extra Scholarship

Marianne Atup, Teya Cooksey, Mallory Sole

Grand River Technical School Certificates of Completion and Tech Prep Certification

Auto Service Technology

Richard Burkeybile, Jonathan Dryer, Dakota Polk, Raife Sampson, and Blake Yerington

Career & Technical Education Certification Entry Level Automotive Technician.

Jonathan Dryer

Industrial Welding

Jesse Huber Bethards

Grand River Technical School – Director’s Scholarship

Jesse Huber-Bethards

Missouri Higher Education Academic Scholarship –Bright Flight

Colton Roy

President’s Award for Educational Excellence

Marianne Atup, Lilly Berti, Hannah Bowe, Jaica Clark, Caleb Johnson, Morgan King, Chandler Lynch, Katherine Markell, Addie Michael, Alaina Overton, Kaci Persell, Gracyn Rongey, Colton Roy, Jillian Simpson, Mallory Sole, and Shaylise Westerhof

Sue Ann Opler Foundation Scholarship

Colton Roy

Art Awards

Haven Burress, Mallory Sole, Shay Westerhof,

Grundy Electric’s Washington DC Youth Leadership Scholarship

Colton Roy

Murphy Memorial Trust Scholarship

Hannah Bowe

Laredo Lions Club

Hannah Bowe, Rebecca Urich

Phi Theta Kappa at NCMC

Shelby Williams

Student Council Scholarship

Addie Michael

FTA Scholarship

Morgan King

Anonymous Scholarship

Kaylor Farris, Donnie Gilbertson, Harley Hall, Joseph Pattison, and Jillian Simpson

Missouri State University

Provost Scholarship

Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation Scholarship and

A+ Scholarship

Jaica Clark

Missouri State University

Board of Governor’s Scholarship

Jillian Simpson

Missouri State University

Promise Scholarship

Trager Leeper

Park University

Hundley-Volkder Scholarship

Trustee’s Scholarship

Mallory Sole

Northwest Missouri State University –

Distinguished Scholar

Distinguished Scholar Secondary Scholarship

Northwest A+ Scholarship

Hunt-Porter Scholarship

Morgan King

Northwest Missouri State University –

Distinguished Scholar

Kaci Persell

University of Missouri

Mizzou Alumni MIZ Legacy –

Mizzou Scholars Award

Bright Flight Scholarship

CAFNR Scholarship

Orscheln Farm & Home Scholarship

State FFA Officer Scholarship

Colton Roy

University of Missouri

Curators Scholar Award

Marianne Atup

Southwest Baptist University

The Dutile Scholars Award

The Provost’s Scholar Award

Hannah Bowe

William Woods University

Opportunity Scholarship

LEAD Award

Addie Michael

UMKC Scholarship

Jonin Villacampa

Opportunity Scholarship

Connor Littleton

Certificate of Completion of the Upward Bound Program at North Central Missouri College

Kaylor Farris, Harley Hall, Dakota Polk, Jillian Simpson

Women’s Western Golf Scholarship

Marianne Atup

Doug Harper Memorial Scholarship

Chandler Lynch

MSHSAA Award of Excellence

Morgan King, Trevor Murphy

C.F. Russell Award

Chandler Lynch, Caleb Johnson

3 Sport Athlete Award

Morgan King, Trevor Murphy

Softball Scholarship to NCMC

Gracyn Rongey

Softball Scholarship to Park University

Shay Westerhof

Softball Scholarship to John Wood Community College

Jenna Reeter

 

