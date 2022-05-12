Audio: Baccalaureate service held Wednesday evening for Trenton High School seniors

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School seniors conducted a Baccalaureate service Wednesday night which was held at the First Baptist Church in Trenton.

Jillian Simpson gave the welcome, Caleb Johnson presented the invocation, and Lilly Berti read the poem “Learning to Fly.” Gracyn Rongey read a scripture, and Morgan King introduced the speaker.

Selected by the seniors as the Baccalaureate speaker was High School English Teacher Shelly Forster who’s retiring after nine years in the Trenton R-9 School District

Forster challenged the graduates, to be “uncommon,” and encouraged the seniors to speak up as they pursue their goals. The English teacher asked the seniors to find a cause that matters as they would need to stand up for themselves.