Trenton High School Band to hold pre-contest recital

Trenton R-9’s Director of Instrumental Music, Tim Gilham, is inviting the public to attend a pre-contest recital Thursday night, March 15.

Beginning at 5 o’clock Thursday, the students present the recital in the band room, choir room, and gymnasium of Trenton High School. Some 40 performances are at various times that evening.

The students are preparing for solo and small ensemble performances in district competition on March 24 with the large ensemble performance set for April 5. On both of those dates, the THS Band members travel elsewhere for the judging competition.

Like this: Like Loading...