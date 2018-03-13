Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to hold blueprint planning session

Local News March 13, 2018
Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Website

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will hold part of the Blueprint planning process Thursday to outline the opportunities for business and community development that could be realized as a result of the completion of the Sullivan County Lake development.

The second part of the planning process will be held at the Milan Community Center Thursday morning at 9 o’clock and the public is encouraged to attend and discuss goals and visions.

The Blueprint planning process is a three-phase public planning process which will culminate with the presentation of a comprehensive economic development plan in late April.

