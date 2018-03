The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton will hold a wild game supper and a revival.

Attendees may bring their own wild game dish to the supper Saturday evening at 6 o’clock if they wish.

The revival will be held Sunday through next Wednesday, March 18 through 21 at 6:30 each evening and will feature ventriloquist Kolby King, illusions, humor, fire-eating, and stunts with a six-foot balloon.

