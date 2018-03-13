Pleasant View students compete in science fair

March 13, 2018
Pictured from L to R: Lilly Berti, Ali Westcott, Jenna Reeter, and Natalie Ricker. Pleasant View's Science Instructor is Naomi Meinecke.

The Missouri Junior Academy of Science and the Mid-America Regional Science Fair was held on March 12, 2018, in St. Joseph Missouri with funding and support from Nestle and Missouri Western State University.

Students from Pleasant View R-VI competed in both competitions and received the following awards:

M.J.A.S. 3rd place Natalie Ricker, 2nd Lilly Berti and 1st Ali Westcott and Jenna Reeter

M.A.R.S.E.F. 3rd place Ali Westcott in Biology and Jenna Reeter in Engineering and Mechanics, 2nd Lilly Berti in Chemistry, and 1st Natalie Ricker in Biology

 

