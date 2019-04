Over 75 Trenton High School Alums gathered Sunday to prepare the annual THS Alumni Reunion Mailing being sent to nearly 6,000 classmates.

Classes were represented from the 5-year class to the 83-year class with every state in the Union represented as well as many foreign countries. Mailings should arrive in mailboxes by the end of the upcoming week.

Individuals who do not receive alumni letters should contact Dr. John Holcomb or Steve Maxey to verify addresses.