The Highway Patrol reports a drug-related arrest Sunday afternoon following a traffic stop in Putnam County.

According to an online report, 41-year-old Aaron Conn of Centerville, Iowa was taken to the Putnam County jail on a 24-hour hold.

Conn was accused of alleged felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as no valid operator’s license, no proof of insurance, and failed to annually register a motor vehicle.